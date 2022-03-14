Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat advance to women's cricket final

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, women, finals, Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo

For the second season in a row, Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst will meet in the BDCA women's grand final. The Roos won last year's premiership, but this season will go in as underdog against an undefeated Sandhurst side that hasn't put a foot wrong all summer. The Dragons qualified for the grand final thanks to a dominant semi-final win over Bendigo at Club Court. Once again it was Sandhurst's bowling attack that proved to be the catalyst for the win. The Dragons dismissed Bendigo for just 52 - the 10th time in 13 games this season that Sandhurst has restricted its opponent to less than 100 runs and the eighth time its opponent has failed to reach 70. Bendigo battled its way to 2-33, but the loss of three quick wickets, including leading scorer Lila Keck for 17, changed the momentum of the game. Sandhurst's bowling depth came to the fore, with all six bowlers used taking at least one wicket. Maree Pearce was the most successful, taking 2-8 off 2.5 overs. Bendigo made a good start with the ball, when Amy Ryan (1-14) removed opener Abby Powell for one. That brought Pearce to the crease and she quickly put the game away. She belted seven fours in a brisk 34 off 26 balls and added 42 for the second wicket with Kate Shallard before being caught with victory in sight. Shallard finished 13 not out as the Dragons won with 15 overs and eight wickets to spare. Read more: BDCA junior scores and highlights Read more: Final round wrap of BDCA action Kangaroo Flat's Sarah Perry and Chelsea Wearne turned a potentially tricky run chase into a stroll through the park in the Roos' semi-final win over Bendigo Goers at Crusoe College. After winning the toss and bowling, the Roos restricted the Goers to 116. The Goers looked set for a score of 140-plus when they were 2-78, but they lost their way with a middle-order collapse of 5-7. Opener Ren Haeulser made a fine 51 not out off 57 balls for the Goers, including seven boundaries. Britney Mueck (18) and Zoe Ross (17) also batted well for the Goers. Mayumi Virajani (3-24) was the chief wicket-taker for Kangaroo Flat. The Roos' run chase started poorly when Haeulser removed Jess Potter (4) and Steph Hester (0) to leave Flat 2-4. The pressure situation brought the best out of the attacking Perry. Read more: Grateful Nevins savours history-making BDCA match Read more: HDFNL Season Preview - Colbinabbin The Roos' skipper smashed 13 fours and one six in a brilliant 69 retired off 45 balls. Wearne played her role to perfection, adding 31 not out off 44 balls, as the Roos cruised to 2-117 in the 16th over. After taking two early wickets, Haeulser (2-46) copped some stick from Perry, particularly late in the innings. Sandhurst defeated Kangaroo Flat comfortably in both home and away matches this summer. The Roos could take some confidence from the fact they compiled the highest score against Sandhurst for the season - 5-130 in round seven - albeit the Dragons needed just 19.4 overs to chase down that score for the loss of one wicket. The BDCA is yet to announce the venue for Sunday's grand final.

