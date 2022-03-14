Juniors prepare for BDCA finals action

sport, cricket, junior, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo

The Bendigo District Cricket Association junior home and away season concluded on the weekend. Semi-final fixtures for the under-16 and under-14 age groups have been finalised. The highlight of the final home and away round was the form of two Bendigo United juniors. In the under-16A division, Hugh Behrens made 52 not out off 44 balls and took 3-7 with the ball in the Redbacks' big win over Eaglehawk. In the under-12A division, Jamison Westley smashed 58 not out, including 10 fours, as the Redbacks defeated Strathfieldsaye by 79 runs. Four players across the league went within two runs of making half-centuries - Jed Daniels (49 not out), Malak Khan (49 not out), Oscar Cail (48 not out) and Patterson Murphy (48 not out). Scores and highlights of the weekend's play, plus the semi-final fixtures: UNDER-16A: Strathfieldsaye 5-136 (Butler 30, Watson 29, Bell 21*) def Strathdale-Maristians 7-94 (Daniels 49*, Kroschel 24*; Grundy 2-2, Rodda 2-10, Watson 2-14). Huntly-North Epsom 7-132 (Gilchrist 47, Wilson 44, Burrill-Grinton 24; Orton 2-9) def Kangaroo Flat 82 (Burrill-Grinton 2-8, Griffin 2-13, L. Wilson 2-14). Strathdale-Maristians Suns 5-137 (Grant 37*, Spencer 24, Irwin 22*; Nicholson 2-36, Ajmain 2-52) def Golden Square 6-126 (Ajmain 42, Bowles 41*; McCullough 2-14). Bendigo United 3-179 (Behrens 52*, Cail 48*, Austin 40*) def Eaglehawk 9-94 (Triplett 21, Miller 20; Behrens 3-7, Farrelly 2-9). Semi-final fixture: Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye at Ewing Park, Huntly-North Epsom v Strathfieldsaye at TBA. Read more: Jasmine Nevins savours history-making BDCA game Read more: Stage set for thrilling BDCA finals series UNDER-16B: Strathfieldsaye Jets 2-126 (Dennis 29*, Budde 21*) def Maiden Gully Marong Marist 6-81. Sandhurst 5-125 (Khan 49*, Millar 23, Van der hagen 20) def Bendigo 5-124 (Rowley 27*, Hodgens 25, Nicholson 24*; Scott 2-6). Semi-final fixture: Strathfieldsaye v White Hills at Tannery Lane, Bendigo v Sandhurst at Shadforth Park. UNDER-14A: Bendigo United Redbacks drew Strathfieldsaye Yellow. Maiden Gully 5-129 (Budge 27*; O'Callaghan 2-10) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 8-96 (Hadden 2-7). Strathdale-Maristians Blue 4-114 (Seipolt 26*, Long 20*) def Eaglehawk 7-104 (Long 2-2). Strathdale-Maristians Suns 5-93 (Ritchie 21*) def Strathfieldsaye Blue 73 (Armstrong 30; Purcell 2-7). Golden Square 5-141 (Flood 29*, Musk 28*) def Bendigo 8-84 (Nicholson 2-8). Bendigo United 3-84 def Kangaroo Flat 6-80 (Cooney 2-7, Holland 2-16). Semi-final fixture: Strathdale-Maristians Suns v Maiden Gully at Beischer Park, Strathfieldsaye Blue v Bendigo United at Club Court (Strathfieldsaye Primary School Oval). UNDER-14B: Huntly-North Epsom drew Strathdale Maristians. Marong 4-143 (B. Wells 31*, Rowe 27*, Gray 20*) def Maiden Gully 9-75 (B. Wells 2-4, Shevlin 2-13). Strathfieldsaye drew White Hills. Semi-final fixture: Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills at TBC, Strathfieldsaye v Marong at Club Court. UNDER-12A: Strathdale Maristians Blue 5-105 (Comer 30*) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 5-86. Eaglehawk 5-152 (Murphy 48*, Stone 26; Allen 2-9, Morgan 2-26) def Golden Square 7-103 (Stone 3-15). Strathfieldsaye Blue 8-45 (Ralphs 2-2) v Maiden Gully 3-73. Kangaroo Flat Gold 5-103 (Samarakone 30*, Foley 22; Gallagher 2-8) def Kangaroo Flat Green 3-98 (Gallagher 23*). Strathfieldsaye Yellow 7-80 (Moss 28*; K. Westley 2-7) v Bendigo United 7-159 (Westley 58*, Macumber 42, McNamara 21; Bassett 2-23). Semi-final fixture: to be announced. UNDER-12B: Strathdale-Maristians 6-72 def Sandhurst 8-50 (Boxshall 2-14). White Hills 5-146 (Dickins 43*, Doyle 23*; Wyatt 2-13) def Maiden Gully 6-78 (J. Sawyer 2-1). Grand final: Strathdale v White Hills at TBA.

