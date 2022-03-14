news, local-news, bendigo, pictures, photo, news, advertiser, photographers, week, choice

This week saw a huge weekend of sport across Bendigo and central Victoria. Scroll through the gallery of images above to see pictures of Jasmine Nevins making history by becoming the first female to play in the Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI - a competition that started in 1894. In addition there are images of the Bendigo Spirit playing their final home game and the run to the finals in the Bendigo District Cricket Association and a tied game in the Emu Valley Cricket Association. We also have coverage of the women's cricket finals. The gallery also features photos from the ITF Bendigo Pro tennis finals. and action from the Bendigo Gift.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/darren.Howe/ad8be79d-cfef-48e6-8658-5ee0f5691649.jpg/r0_119_2390_1469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg