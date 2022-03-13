Champions crowned: Jasika, Fourlis claim Bendigo Pro Tour singles titles

news, local-news,

Wildcard Bendigo Pro Tour entry Omar Jasika has capped off two big weeks on court with a finals win on Sunday. Jasika, 24, (AUS) went head-to-head against 18-year-old James McCabe (AUS) in the men's final, winning the title match in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre. After being defeated in last week's quarter-final to eventual winner Li Tu (AUS), Jasika couldn't have been prouder of securing the title during the second week of the Bendigo Pro Tour. Read more: Soggy end to Kangaroo Flat football practice match "I knew it was going to be tough to win this week as there were so many great players in the tournament," Jasika said. "Each day that went past things just kept going my way, especially against Jason Kubler (quarter-final) who retired from our match. "After that I knew I had a great chance and was focused on trying to win the tournament. "Overall I am very happy with the way I played." Jasika's win over McCabe was in straight sets, however, it didn't come without a challenge from his 18-year-old opponent. "He is a great player who's had a lot of success during his career. He's very young and has so much potential. "But today I didn't give him any opportunities as I was just locked in from the start." In the women's final, 22-year-old Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) secured victory after her opponent Olivia Gadecki, 19, (AUS) retired at the conclusion of the first set. Fourlis started the game in top-form, taking out the first set 6-3 before injury ended Gadecki's second chance at a final win after losing to Asia Muhammad last week. After two weeks in Bendigo, Fourlis was thrilled to cap it off with a win. "It feels really good to finish with a title," she said. "Unfortunately Liv couldn't finish the match, but even when she isn't fully there she is still a great competitor and always very tough to play. "I am happy I stuck to what I knew and fought hard. I couldn't be prouder of my effort during the past two weeks." Since the beginning of the first week of tournament play at the Bendigo Pro Tour Fourlis said her form had continually improved. "I just kept playing better each and every match and continued to do all the little things on court that I am working on. "I am proud to take the final and win the tournament. "I am ecstatic." Both Fourlis and Jasika will now take a week off before they head north to Canberra for the ACT clay court International. Read more: Nevins to make first XI debut for Roos

