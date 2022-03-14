coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 116 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. Despite this increase, the region's active cases tally has dropped to 926. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 14,360 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 46. In other parts of the state, the Campaspe Shire recorded 35 and Central Goldfields added another 13 cases. Mount Alexander (11), Gannawarra (3), Loddon (7) and Buloke (2) all recorded a number of new cases. Victoria has recorded 5499 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday. The cases were made up of 4013 rapid antigen test results and 1486 positive PCR tests. Health workers conducted 10,578 PCR tests on Sunday. Sadly, there was one death overnight. Hospitals are caring for 198 with coronavirus including 25 people in intensive care units and seven on ventilators. There were 5189 vaccinations administered and the number of people over 18 who have had three jabs sits at 62.7 per cent. Greater Bendigo has recorded 104 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the region's active cases tally to 932. Following Greater Bendigo, Campaspe Shire had the next highest number of daily cases with 37. Macedon Ranges (30) and Central Goldfields (21) also recorded more than 20 cases. Around the region, Mount Alexander (13), Gannawarra (11), Loddon (2) and Buloke (1) all recorded cases. The enormity of what she'd achieved still hadn't sunk in for Jasmine Nevins on Sunday morning. Less than 24 hours earlier she'd created history by becoming the first female to play in the Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI - a competition that started in 1894. Not only did Nevins play, she was integral to Kangaroo Flat's win over Huntly-North Epsom. The teenager took a catch, bowled eight overs and, with the game on the line, strode to the crease and made 13 not out off seven balls to help ensure the Roos finished the season with a win. Gender-based violence faced by LGBTQIA+ communities will be in the spotlight through two events at the Bendigo Pride Festival. One-man show My Other Closet the Cabaret works to awareness of family violence in LGBTQIA+ relationships will go ahead on March 20 while a training day titled The Dark Side of the Rainbow will take place on March 18. The training day hopes to give the region's service providers with a chance to learn how to better support LGBTQIA+ people experiencing domestic and family violence. My Other Closet the Cabaret was developed by Matthew Parsons and Russell Vickery over a year in 2012 and has toured Australia. The show has run each year since performances at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2014. Power outages in the Bendigo regions left 5400 homes without power on Sunday. Suburbs affected by the outage include Flora Hill, Golden Square, Junortoun, Quarry Hill, Spring Gully and Strathfieldsaye. Axe Creek, Emu Creek, Golden Gully, Harcourt North, Mandurang, Sedgwick and Sutton Grange are also affected. PowerCor confirmed the outage was caused by a heavy vehicle hitting overhead powerlines on Emu Creek Road in Strathfieldsaye.

