Victorian seniors will be the first to have a go at securing one of 150,000 travel vouchers through a scheme opening to them this week. An initial 10,000 travel vouchers will be available to residents with a valid Victorian Seniors Card or Seniors Business Discount Card from Tuesday, before another 140,000 go up for grabs to the general public on March 23. The $30 million travel voucher scheme, previously announced as part of a $200 million stimulus package, will offer refunds to successful applicants who spend $400 or more on paid accommodation, tours and experiences. MORE NEWS: Events planned for Bendigo over the course of 2022 give motel owners sense of optimism "We want people to explore our great state and provide a boost to tourism businesses as the sector continues its recovery from the impact of the pandemic," acting Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Mary-Anne Thomas said. The Seniors Travel Voucher Scheme will provide a $200 reimbursement to eligible seniors who spend $400 or more on paid accommodation, tours and experiences. Registrations open at 11.00am on March 15, with successful recipients chosen by random ballot. OTHER STORIES: The vouchers will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis and will close once the allocation has been exhausted. Vouchers will be valid for travel between April 8 and May 27. The Victorian and Seniors Travel Voucher Schemes expand on previous rounds of Melbourne and regional travel vouchers. For more information on the schemes and to apply, go to vic.gov.au/business-stimulus-package -With AAP

