Four more deaths added to COVID-19 toll, 5192 new cases
12.50pm
Greater Bendigo has recorded 104 new coronavirus cases - a decrease on Saturday's daily tally of 148.
Active cases in the municipality are now at 932.
Following Greater Bendigo, Campaspe Shire had the next highest number of daily cases with 37.
Macedon Ranges (30) and Central Goldfields (21) also recorded more than 20 cases.
Around the region, Mount Alexander (13), Gannawarra (11), Loddon (2) and Buloke (1) all recorded cases.
Earlier
Department of Health authorities have added 5192 new COVID-19 cases overnight.
The cases are made up of 3434 rapid-antigen test results and 1758 positive PCR tests. Health workers tested 14,300 people for coronavirus on Saturday.
Along with the new cases, four people have died as a result of COVID-19
Victorian hospitals are caring for 195 people with 25 in intensive care and eight on ventialators.
The three-dose vaccination rate for people aged over 18 is 62.5 per cent after 9117 doses were administered at state-run clinics on Saturday.
Greater Bendigo recorded another 148 cases on Saturday with active cases now at 948.
Other municipalities also recorded new cases with Campaspe (46) and Macedon Ranges (42) shires recording the region's highest numbers.
Central Goldfields (15), Mount Alexander (14), Gannawarra (13), Loddon (3) and Buloke (1) also recorded new cases.
