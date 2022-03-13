news, local-news,

4.40pm PowerCor has confirmed the outage was caused by a heavy vehicle hitting overhead powerlines on Emu Creek Road in Strathfieldsaye. The spokesperson said most customers had power back by 1.15pm. Crews had fixed the fault by 2.50pm with power restored to all customers. 1.10pm A Powercor spokesperson said crews are on route to a fault at Emu Creek Road, Strathfieldsaye. The fault initially caused a power outage for 4415 customers at 12:09pm today. The spokesperson said there were unconfirmed reports of a heavy vehicle coming into contact with live powerlines. "We are switching customers over to get them back on supply as we section off areas around the fault," the spokesperson said. "We still have 2600 customers without power as of 12.50pm, but this number will continue to decrease once the source of the fault is confirmed." Earlier POWER outages in the Bendigo regions have left 5400 homes without power. Suburbs affected by the outage include Flora Hill, Golden Square, Junortoun, Quarry Hill, Spring Gully and Strathfieldsaye. Axe Creek, Emu Creek, Golden Gully, Harcourt North, Mandurang, Sedgwick and Sutton Grange are also affected. More news: The cause of the power outage is under investigation. Information from the PowerCor website says power is expected to be restored by 2.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

