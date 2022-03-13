PGA Tour: Lucas Herbert battles brutal weather at The Players Championship

news, local-news,

Lucas Herbert endured tough weather conditions on Saturday to finish the second round of The Players Championship at even-par on the leaderboard. After weather interruptions on Thursday and Friday, Herbert finished his opening round on Saturday before returning to the course later that day for round two. Starting at two-under Herbert was faced with brutal weather for round two which included fluctuating temperatures, high winds and rain. Herbert started the round with a bogey on the par-four first, followed by a birdie on the par-five second. Sitting at even-par he then made six straight pars before encountering trouble on the par-five ninth with a triple-bogey eight after a wayward tee shot. After a par on the par-four 10th, he made back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th to move back to one-over for the day. On the par-four 15th a three-putt would move him back to two-over before he carded another birdie on the par-five 16th. Faced with diminishing daylight, next up was the infamous par-three 17th island green. Despite endless players finding trouble on the hole, Herbert breezed through with a par but then dropped back to two-over on the 18th. Herbert was even-par overall (T55) after round two, however, 96 players in the field are still yet to complete their second rounds. Cut line was even-par at time of publication. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

