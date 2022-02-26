BDCA ROUND 13: White Hills v Bendigo | PHOTOS

sport, cricket, bdca, white, hills, bendigo, photos, round 13

Action from the BDCA round 14 match between White Hills and Bendigo at Scott Street. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/e16b133c-0c34-4792-9293-8a2cc112d0cc.jpg/r0_204_2015_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg