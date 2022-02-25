Point-to-point road safety cameras installed on the Calder Freeway

news, local-news, speed, drivers, calder, camera, bendigo

New point-to-point test cameras have been installed along the Calder Freeway as part of a trial to help reduce death and road injury on roads in Victoria. A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said the new point to point cameras wouldn't be fining speeding drivers and instead would be used to trial new road safety camera technology. More news: "The cameras are test cameras only, designed to trial the benefits of emerging P2P technology from a range of camera suppliers and no infringements will be issued from any test cameras," the spokesperson said. "Victoria has been a world leader in the use and development of road safety technology, helping to change driver behaviour and keep people safe on our roads." The cameras are located at either end of approximately 28-kilometre stretch, along both the northbound and southbound sections of the Calder Freeway. Other news: 'Late for work': Driver sees their vehicle impounded after allegedly travelling 50km/h over the speed limit The P2P cameras calculate the average speed of vehicles by assessing the time taken to travel between two points - if the calculated average speed exceeds the speed limit, the incident is accepted and sent for verification.' Cameras positioned at each 'point' take a set of digital images and also measure the speed of a vehicle at that location. Over the next two years, the new camera technology will be put to the test by detecting speeding motorists however drivers will not receive an infringement notice. While testing is in progress, roadside signage will be installed to ensure all drivers are aware of the P2P camera trial which is simply in testing phase only. More news: The trial will provide road safety camera developers real-time information about the new cameras capabilities to better inform future implementation of the technology on Victorian roads. Road safety cameras are one of the most effective ways to get motorists to slow down and save lives. The cameras are part of the state government's $49.4 million commitment to boost road safety across the state by introducing new fixed road safety cameras at dangerous intersections and two point-to-point highway camera systems. For more information on point-to-point cameras please visit Point to point cameras.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/277ab274-6a82-4c58-89a6-4ecb17ae2eb5_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1428_2268_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg