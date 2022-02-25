Know your boat and rules before heading to inland waterways

news, local-news,

PEAK water organisations are calling on boaters to plan ahead before heading to popular inland waterways. Maritime Safety Victoria Recreational Boating Safety manager Gareth Johnson said there were many common hazards people face when boating or paddling on the region's lakes, dams and rivers. "'The Water Police coordinated responses to just over 1000 disablements last year, not counting serious incidents. That's just people with fuel and electrical issues or motors that go wrong," he said on the latest Goulburn-Murray Water's podcast episode. "That doesn't include the unreported ones who are getting towed back by their mates or someone else on the water. "We know that's a high-rating problem and usually low risk, but at the same time every disablement can lead to something worse and depending on what waters you're on and how far you are from home, that can cause trouble." It comes as water police were out in force at both Lake Eppalock and Waranga Basin in the past weeks. Mr Johnson offered some practical advice to people on how they can ensure their next trip onto the water is trouble free. "The first step is knowledge and experience before heading to the ramp. Knowing your boat and the conditions," he said. "Launching your boat is the first problem and everyone likes to think they're an expert so it's about boat preparation and maintenance. "Fundamentally, you want the boat to float and to bring you home at the end of the day, so it's got to be maintained and then you want your safety equipment to work right." Particular hazards can be encountered on many inland waterways, Mr Johnson said. "Whether you're on Lake Eildon, Lake Eppalock or the rivers, there are definitely particular hazards on each waterway," he said. "Every boat ramp will have a boating safety information sign which will give you the local rules, the no-boating zones and the 5-knot limits. Wherever you go, you have to inform yourself about the local rules, and particularly with water skiers." With a jump in second-hand boat purchases and marine licences issued last year, Mr Johnson said there were many dangers associated with inexperienced boaters. "To a certain degree, we're thinking there are a lot of inexperienced people out there with new boats and sometimes that leads to no knowledge of weaknesses in the boat or prior history," he said. "It's an extra filter to wave over your day; how much do you know about your boat, how experienced are you on the water, how congested it is and where are the people going to be? Places like Lake Eildon, you can get away from people but isolation has its own risks as well. "Whatever waterway you're on, get as much information as you can prior to departure and do things in small steps. Don't take out a swag-load of people in a boat and go water-skiing and combine everything in the same trip." When heading out on the water, Mr Johnson advised people to wear a lifejacket, carry a device that can raise an alarm in case of emergency, wear a leg leash when paddle boarding and check the weather. Anyone who spots illegal or anti-social behaviour should call triple-0 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

