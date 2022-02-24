Community notice issued for Harcourt blaze

news, local-news, fire, CFA, harcourt, blaze, helicopter, firefighter

4pm A community notice has been issued for the areas of Harcourt, Harcourt North, Ravenswood, Ravenswood South, Sedgwick. There is a grassfire at North Harcourt Rd, Harcourt North. Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities. Firefighters are attending this fire. There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required. This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. Unless the situation changes, this will be the last message issued for this fire 3.30pm A significant amount of CFA units are responding to a 13.5 hectare fire in Harcourt North. Air support are currently on scene assisting the CFA. 10 vehicles are on scene and more are en route - including tankers from Echuca. More to come 3pm CFA are battling a blaze in Harcourt North on North Harcourt Rd. Firefighters were notified at 2.30pm to reports of a fire in the area. On arrival crews found a one acre fire in difficult terrain travelling quickly uphill. More news: Two vehicles are currently on scene with more en-route. Air support has also been requested due to the difficult terrain. The scene is not yet under control. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/aeec46fe-f7c4-46f4-a8ce-3815e8920cab.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg