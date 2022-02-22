news, local-news, news, courts, crime

Eaglehawk child abuser Bailey Giri is facing a potential prison term, after pleading guilty to sexual offences against children. County Court Judge Michael Bourke heard legal arguments and submissions from both the prosecution and defence in a further plea hearing at the County Court on Monday. The 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to four offences involving a number of underage victims. Prosecutor David Cordy said Giri should be sentenced to jail and directed to complete a sex offenders rehabilitation program. READ MORE: Giri, who works for a transport company, has pleaded guilty to sexually penetrating a child under the age of 16 between August 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018. He has also admitted to using a carriage service to send indecent material to a different child in 2019. He admitted sexually assaulting another child under the age of 16 and providing a drug of dependence to that child. There were three victims who first came into contact with Giri when he started talking to them online. Mr Cordy said Giri "took advantage" of the 14-year-old girl he was charged with sexually penetrating. "He took advantage of her in his own home. He knew she was under 16. He knew it was wrong," he said. "This in not in the context of a boyfriend - girlfriend ongoing relationship where things have turned sour. "This is a girl he hardly knew. He gets her in his home and his bed and takes advantage of her." READ MORE: Judge Bourke said he had read a victim impact statement from the girl which showed she was very badly affected by the time she spent with Giri. "It reflects a personal experience of high trauma," he said. Mr Cordy said there was a statutory issue as well because the legal age of consent in Victoria was 16. "The law clearly states that a child cannot consent," Mr Cordy said. Defence barrister Glenn Casement said Giri should receive a community corrections order that could address his need for rehabilitation. He said Giri's intellectual disabilities must be taken into account for his sentencing. Judge Bourke said Giri's actions against the 14-year-old had been forceful, painful, distressing, disrespectful, insulting and dismissive. He said she was sexually inexperienced at the time of the offences. Judge Bourke said he would consider Giri's intellectual and psychological conditions and his moves towards rehabilitation. He extended Giri's bail until Monday and ordered him to appear in the Bendigo County Court for sentencing on that day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/4bc2ab10-7359-4ce2-83cb-3f86bd362249.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg