1.15pm Greater Bendigo has recorded another 109 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has fallen again to 750. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 11,646 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More news: City of Greater Bendigo and Bendigo Pride unveil pride flag mural Of the most recently discovered cases, 33 were found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode and 16 in Eaglehawk's 3556 zone. Another 28 were found in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode and 27 in the regional 3551 area. One was found in the Heathcote area and two in the 3515 postcode. Elsewhere in the region, Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire recorded another eight cases, Kyneton's Macedon Ranges Shire 24 and Maryborough's Central Goldfields Shire 10. Echuca's Campaspe Shire notched up another 46 COVID cases, Loddon three, Gannawarra three and Buloke one. Earlier Victoria has recorded another 5,611 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 361 people were hospitalised with the virus, 49 of whom were in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. More news: The state also recorded another three deaths. Of the tests processed, 4,104 of which were rapid antigen tests and 1,507 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 7,078 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. It comes as Victorians aged 18 and over will be able to access the COVID-19 vaccine Novavax through selected state-run centres as well as GPs and pharmacies from today. The vaccine will be available through more than 400 general practices and community pharmacies across the state. Other news: Pop-up vaccination clinics will offer the vaccine over coming weeks in parts of Melbourne where there has been strong interest in Novavax. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommends the Novavax vaccine be given in two doses at least three weeks apart.

