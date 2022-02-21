news, local-news,

Rob Herbert will take over the role of Be.Bendigo chief executive. Mr Herbert has a background in business banking at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and is prominent in local sporting and community circles. He takes over from interim chief executive Rob Stephenson. Be.Bendigo chair Marila McMahon said she was delighted to have Mr Herbert appointed as Be.Bendigo's new chief executive. READ MORE: Cannabis stockpile in Laanecoorie grown for pensioner's personal use, court hears "His passion for Bendigo and understanding of the challenges and opportunities for businesses of all sizes make him an ideal person to lead Be.Bendigo continuing to grow our support for local business," she said. "As 2022 has commenced with continued COVID-19 challenges, having Rob leading Be Bendigo will enable our team and organisation to work hard on our vision for Bendigo and particularly our members." Mr Herbert will start his new this week with the annual State of the Market economic briefing on Friday providing an opportunity for members, partners and stakeholders to meet him. READ MORE: Rebate program expanded across the state, $200 million stimulus package announced Ms McMahon thanked Mr Stephenson for taking on the interim chief executive role following the resignation of former chief executive Dennis Bice at the end of last year. "While Rob Stephenson continues his 'portfolio career' we are pleased that he will be assisting Rob Herbert during the first few weeks at Be.Bendigo and then continuing to be involved with the organisation, particularly around advocacy and working with our stakeholders," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/21b9f61e-c894-44c8-9f7c-98e8e23d59b3.png/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg