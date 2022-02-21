news, local-news,

The state government has announced a $200 million stimulus package for businesses across the state. Industry Support and Recovery minister Martin Pakula said the package would include an extension to the "Melbourne Money" program, which offers rebate incentives to entice more people into the CBD. More news: Mr Pakula said the package included $30 million to expand that program across the state. "This time around it will be a 25 per cent rebate with a minimum spend of $40 and a maximum of $500, so the maximum rebate will be $125, the minimum will be $10," he said. "This will help bring our regions back to life. "And that'll be for dining between Mondays and Thursdays right across Victoria, outside the CBD." Mr Pakula said the expansion of the program would "kick off within a couple of weeks." He however said it was looking closer to the end of March for the regional roll-out. Mr Pakula said there would also be $30 million for entertainment vouchers and $30 million to extend the travel voucher program. Other news: Wedding bells are ringing for Bendigo couple thanks to $633,000 TattsLotto win He said some of the vouchers would be set aside and pre-released in a separate process for seniors, where they can register and go into a ballot, due to the disadvantage they might face in the instant release of vouchers online. "We're encouraging Victorians to experience the best the state has to offer by going to see a show, having lunch with friends or visiting somewhere new. "Business and consumer confidence is critical for our continued economic recovery and that's why we're investing in these programs to deliver a boost where it is needed most." Businesses will receive targeted support, with a $60 million Ventilation Voucher Program to help small businesses purchase equipment and upgrades to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and improve customer confidence. Some $34.2 million of Jobs Victoria funding will be used to place workers in over 1,500 jobs across hospitality, warehousing and logistics, tourism and food processing. A further $5 million will extend the Small Business Digital Adaptation Program, providing rebates of up to $1,200 so businesses can access a range of digital tools. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/e67fc1c0-fab7-4cab-9322-42f956e5d677.jpg/r3_52_1019_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg