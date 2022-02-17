news, local-news,

THE owner of a much-loved Maryborough museum has been left heartbroken after Central Goldfields Shire announced it's decision to not renew his lease at the town's famous railway station building. Museum of Australian History and Art owner Keith Trudgeon said as of February 28, the museum will cease to exist and have nowhere to relocate to. More news: "I don't get why this happening and it doesn't make much sense," he said. "My feelings are really just indescribable, I have no words." Mr Trudgeon admits he is partly to blame but said council were making the process difficult. "The council said that we failed to renew the lease, I failed to see the email, I am not too tech-savvy - I wasn't that aware," he said. "They said you got to until Monday and it was Friday and they wanted an answer that I had to stay or go. And I needed more time. "Council rang me back and I was told I had to the end of February. "They wouldn't come and see me in person and they didn't make the effort." More news: Watch and act issued for grassfire spreading near Sandon Castlemaine resident and museum exhibition designer Justine Wallace said council had failed to consider the cultural and historical importance of the museum. "It's an extraordinary collection of culturally and historically significant artworks and artifacts," she said. "Over time, it has become really important to the community." Museum of Australian History and Art has been a strong community asset since its opening in 2016. If closed, many residents say an integral part of the region's history would be lost. Residents say there was little information received about the lease termination from council and they say it was simply not good enough. Following the news of the closure, there has been a huge public outcry for the museum to stay open on social media. One TikTok published by @justicerabbit went viral receiving over 19,000 views. Various Facebook posts have also since taken off. Ms Wallace believed the social media posts were gaining traction as council refused to answer anyone's questions. Other news: She said many people were being kept in the dark. "I want to know if the council will be assisting in the preservation and the re-housing of this museum. It's now incredibly important to the community and I don't believe that that the council understands it's significance," she said. Central Goldfields Shire Council however said council was aware of recent commentary around the tenancy of the museum. Mayor Chris Meddows-Taylor said the owner of the business, did not exercise an option to extend the sub-lease with council on the site. "The review was due in May 2020 but was deferred for an extended period when Council was providing financial relief to commercial tenants due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Other news: Ring cycle to create a tourism boom for Bendigo "This relief included waivers of rent, rates and other charges. "The commercial decision Keith made in no way represents an eviction by council and came at the end of a process that took several months, not at short notice. "Council has, in fact, gone beyond minimum requirements under the lease by providing an extended rent-free period to give the tenant time to investigate options for relocation before needing to vacate the premises." Cr Meddows-Taylor said there were many potential locations around the shire which provided a better fit for Keith and the museum. "We would actively encourage all community organisations and individuals with any suggestions to let Keith know," he said. More news: "Certainly, council will work with Keith to provide the small business support we make available to business and to connect Keith with a range of local and regional tourism opportunities to help strengthen his museum and achieve the greatest level of visitor interest in it." Mr Trudgeon however said the council hadn't been helpful with providing information on potential locations. He said he had no luck and now he would be forced to close his doors indefinitely and storing the collection away. Maryborough resident Melanie Barnes said the collection was incredibly important to local residents and tourists. "This is a collection of Australia history going right back to First Nations Australians. We need this collection and if we need an inclusive and respectful outcome then we need to include the council community and First Nations Australians. "The council are treating this museum as something that rather isn't important. "Council haven't valued Keith's contribution to the community." Ms Barnes said if lost, the town would be losing a memorable tourist destination along with a valued small business. She said the loss would be significant. "People come to visit to the museum from other areas of Victoria and Australia. There aren't as many locals coming through," she said. "Everyone that comes through loves this museum and this is a unique and lovely museum and it has the potential to actually create more tourism. More news: "Australia is finally opening up now after COVID and people are travelling to places with Australia and this is a good time to encourage people visit local towns and council should be encouraging small business and work with Keith to stay open. "Council are not valuing the significance of the museum and council don't understand about art and history and modernising this just won't work. "People want museums such as this to stay open." Museum of Australian History and Art will remain open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Its last day of trading will Sunday, February 27. "We thank everyone for the support over the last 5 years."

