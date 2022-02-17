Coaches replace trains on the Bendigo and Echuca lines

news, local-news,

COACHES are replacing trains on the Bendigo and Echuca line for the next month as maintenance and regional rail revival works take place. All journeys on the Bendigo and Echuca lines will take place by coach until Sunday February 27. More news: Coach replacement services will be a mix of express, semi-express and stopping all stations. Timetable details available here. V/Line says commuters should allow an additional 60 minutes for your journey.

