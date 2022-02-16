Regional bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games, government in exclusive negotiations

news, local-news,

2.14pm The City of Greater Bendigo is looking forward to future discussions on the nuts and bolts of a 2026 Commonwealth Games bid. It was not privy to behind the scenes discussions about regional Victoria's involvement. Mayor Andrea Metcalf said Wednesday's revelations were very exciting. "While we have little detail at this time, the City of Greater Bendigo supports the proposed model of hosting the Games in different regional cities, therefore sharing the many economic benefits that come with an opportunity like this," she said. "From our perspective, we believe we would be able to host sports like tennis, basketball, volleyball, netball, hockey and table tennis, and we look forward to being part of future discussions." Earlier Victoria has submitted a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with Premier Daniel Andrews confirming the state government was in exclusive negotiations with the organising body. The premier and the tourism, sport and major events minister Martin Pakula confirmed that, if awarded, the games would be hosted across the state, unlike the event in Melbourne in 2006. More news: "Victoria is Australia's sporting state, and, if awarded the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition," he said. "We would hope to have the majority of events in our regional cities - to display the best of Victoria, create job and housing and infrastructure that will deliver for the long term. "This event will be a massive boost to growth." Mr Andrews said the bid would focus on a new way to host the games, showing how events could be held in multiple locations across regional Victoria to showcase the best of what the state has to offer. He said a regionally focused games would expand the capacity of Victorian regional cities for major events, tourism, arts, culture and sport. Other news: Victoria is Australia's sporting capital, hosting the first Olympic Games in the southern hemisphere in Melbourne in 1956. The Commonwealth Games Federation will assess this submission prior to any decision being made to award the games to Victoria. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/d02d3b29-aa8d-46aa-bb46-489f0d0fa96e.jpg/r2_40_1060_638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg