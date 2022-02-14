Rising fatal crashes 'concern' police as campaign kicks off to reduce driveway accidents

news, local-news,

BENDIGO police have issued a plea for motorists to take care on the roads after a spate of fatal accidents in the region. So far across the region, police say there have been four fatal crashes since the beginning of the year. Related: The statewide road toll is even higher, with 35 lives lost, up 52.2 per cent on the previous year. Of those, 21 were on rural roads. Bendigo Police Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said it was important that people drive to the conditions on the road. "There is a bit of concern statewide in terms of numbers of people that have died on this road," he said. "It's important everyone drives to the conditions and be aware of the type of roads that you are driving on and at what time." The plea follows the death of a 26-year-old central Victorian man, who died over the weekend after his vehicle rolled and struck a tree. Other crime news: Senior Sergeant Brooks said on that particular road where the man lost his life, there wasn't a lot of room for error. In the past 18 months alone, at least two children have been killed in driveway run-over incidents in Victoria. That statistic is at the forefront of a new driveway safety community awareness campaign launched by Kidsafe this month. On average 7 children aged 0-14 years are killed and 60 are seriously injured due to driveway run-over incidents every year in Australia - equating to more than one child every week. Crime news: Echuca man charged after woman, man seriously injured in alleged hit-run The launch of the campaign, which is supported by the Transport Accident Commission, coincides with the busy back-to-school period, providing a call for motorists to be extra vigilant in and around driveways, car parks and roads. Kidsafe Victoria chief executive Melanie Courtney said driveways pose for many dangers for children. "Children under 5 years of age are most at risk - they are unpredictable, surprisingly quick and may follow you to the driveway to see what you are doing or say goodbye," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

