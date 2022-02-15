The late-night dessert reinvigorating Bendigo's nightlife

news, local-news, bendigo, dessert, food, restaurant, donuts

The oil is hot and the dough is rising at Bendigo's newest late-night dessert venue. Sizzling away next door to Hargreaves Street iconic Piano Bar is a fresh batch of donuts, from none other than Bendigo establishment 'Doughpe'. Previously a Flora Hill based dessert van, it took a mere nine months for Doughpe to outgrow its wheels. More news: Greater Bendigo COVID-19 cases spike after Valentine's Day Doughpe's new shop front opened on Friday for a trial run, and owner Elias Bachaalany was blown away with the response from the community. "We saw at like seven or eight o'clock the whole place was packed," he said. "The outside tables were packed, people were just hanging out the front - that's the vibe I want." Originally from Melbourne, Mr Bachaalany has been dreaming of replicating Melbourne's late-night snack scene in Bendigo. "I felt like there was a lack of nightlife and vibe here," he said. "Just a place where anyone can come with a nice relaxed vibe. "You get that in Melbourne everywhere but it's not here." The shopfront will serve various menu items including donuts, milkshakes and hot dogs. More news: Free Bendigo webinar on controversial incoming property tax "The most popular item by far is the donuts," Mr Bachaalany said, "that's what we built our brand off." The owner worked in various pizza shops around Bendigo, before opening the hugely successful dessert van last year. "I got bored of pizza and I wanted to try some new stuff - still using dough of course," he laughed. In regards to the name of the dessert joint, Mr Bachalaany said he didn't have to think too hard. "In my head I was just like oh 'Doughpe' that's kinda a dope name," he said. The store will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays 5pm to 10pm and Fridays and Saturdays 5pm till late. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

