TWO Echuca-Moama men have been charged by police after an alleged assault and hit-and-run in Shepparton. Last Saturday, emergency services were called to Olympic Avenue to reports a group of men that attended an address. More crime news: Police allege the men assaulted a man before a woman was struck with a vehicle about 12.15am. A 30-year-old woman was flown to hospital with critical injuries where she remains. A 40-year-old man was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A silver Holden Commodore which was allegedly involved in the incident was later recovered near the township of Wunghnu. Police have since charged a 33-year-old Moama man with 12 offences including reckless conduct endangering life, dangerous driving causing serious injury, affray, assault with weapon and intentionally cause serious injury. More crime news: He has been remanded to face Shepparton Magistrates' Court on 21 June, 2022. A 33-year-old Echuca man has been charged with affray, intentionally cause serious injury and assault with a weapon. He has been bailed to face Shepparton Magistrates' Court on 24 June, 2022. Further enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/fdde914d-16ee-436b-9583-f30b1efc338a.jpg/r5_189_2195_1427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg