Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in Echuca, police appeal for information
ECHUCA Police are seeking the assistance from the community regarding an incident which occurred late last year.
Police said on December 19, at about 4.30pm, a 50-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed in an unprovoked attack.
Echuca Police members believe the man was assaulted while he was walking home with groceries.
Police said the man was seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
The offenders were not known to the victim.
Police believe the men pictured can assist police with their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Echuca Police Station on (03) 5483 1500 or you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
