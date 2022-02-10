Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in Echuca, police appeal for information

news, local-news,

ECHUCA Police are seeking the assistance from the community regarding an incident which occurred late last year. Police said on December 19, at about 4.30pm, a 50-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed in an unprovoked attack. MORE CRIME: Kyneton Police raid uncovers drugs and counterfeit money Echuca Police members believe the man was assaulted while he was walking home with groceries. Police said the man was seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. The offenders were not known to the victim. Police believe the men pictured can assist police with their investigation. OTHER NEWS: Report suggests ending ableism, sexism key to ending violence against women with disabilities Anyone with information is urged to contact Echuca Police Station on (03) 5483 1500 or you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

