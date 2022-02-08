Carisbrook Primary school damaged, police investigate

news, local-news,

Maryborough Police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to damage caused at the Carisbrook Primary school earlier last month. Police said offenders around January 4 to 5 had allegedly entered the school grounds and damaged the female toilet block and thrown a brick through a window at one of the portables. MORE CRIME: Strathdale man charged over alleged burglaries and thefts Police have released an image of the damaged property. If you have any information please contact First Constable Barkway on 5460 3300. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/6e4db795-7f61-40c9-8522-5c40271e9462.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg