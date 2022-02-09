news, local-news,

A 52-YEAR-OLD Kyneton man has been arrested and is now assisting police after police executed two search warrants. A Kyneton Police member said police executed the warrants in Kyneton on Wednesday morning. MORE CRIME: "In response to several reports of counterfeit money floating around Macedon Rangers and Mount Alexander Shire, police executed search warrants," they said. "We discovered an amount of counterfeit money which resulted in the arrest of a man." The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/fcfebb7d-fa32-4193-911b-274f197667e0.jpg/r9_202_3880_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg