Suspicious car fire in California Gully, Bendigo Police investigate

BENDIGO Police are investigating a car fire that occurred in California Gully overnight. The car was found on fire by police on Dowding Street and Eaglehawk Road at about 12.30am on Wednesday morning. MORE NEWS: Bendigo CIU lead investigator Detective Senior Constable Regan Oxford said the fire was being treated as suspicious. He said investigations were continuing. If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300 or you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/c1faac89-70d1-49d9-96bb-3163adeccf22.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg