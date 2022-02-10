news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has added another 149 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Thursday. According to data from the Department of Health, active case numbers in the region have not changed significantly with the number sitting at 954 cases in the last 24 hours. There have also been 10,351 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 64 new cases, Mount Alexander 12, the Central Goldfields 11 and Campaspe 62. Gannawarra Shire recorded another 11 cases, Loddon added five and three new in Buloke. Earlier VICTORIA has recorded 9,391 COVID-19 cases overnight and another 16 deaths. A total of 543 people were hospitalised with the virus, 75 of whom were in intensive care and 23 on ventilators. Of the tests processed, 6,045 of which were rapid antigen tests and 3,346 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 14,863 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. About 48 per cent of eligible Victorians aged 18 and over are now triple vaccinated. Greater Bendigo added another 154 cases to it's tally on Wednesday, with another update expected later in the day. It comes as the religious discrimination bill passed in the early hours of Thursday morning by 90-6 following a mammoth debate in the House of Representatives which included objections from Liberal moderates and independent MPs as they sought amendments. Catholic Education Sandhurst has expressed its concern over the bill saying its current form needed to include protections for transgender and gender diverse children. "I would be very concerned about any individual being denied their rights, and if that's in this bill then I'm not a supporter of this bill," CES executive director Paul Desmond said.

