GAT changes: All year 12 students to be tested on literacy and numeracy

news, local-news, GAT, Education, Bendigo, region, Merlino

VICTORIAN senior secondary students will have their literacy and numeracy skills measured against new standards in a reformed General Achievement Test this year. Minister for Education James Merlino announced the changes to the GAT which will now be held on Wednesday, September 7. More news: The new changes will report students' literacy and numeracy scores to bring the Victorian GAT in line with similar tests in other states and territories. "When Victorian students leave school, it's vital they are able to demonstrate basic literacy and numeracy skills - making sure they're ready for further education or to get straight into the workforce," Mr Merlino said. "We heard from employers that they wanted simple and clear indicators on the job readiness of young people building on our changes to the VCE system that will give students the academic and vocational skills they need." The GAT will also now be taken students completing the Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning, and thousands completing an unscored VCE. Other news: While the new standards will be reported on students' VCE or VCAL certificates, they will not contribute to a student's ATAR unless the GAT is required to calculate a score . The new test will be split into two sections: Section A will assess literacy and numeracy skills; and Section B will assess skills in English, mathematics, science, technology, the arts and humanities, with an increased focus on critical and creative thinking skills. Around 90,000 students will sit the GAT this year, including Senior VCAL students who will participate for the first time, along with all students enrolled in one or more VCE or scored VCE VET Unit 3-4 sequence. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/9c9fce11-9953-473b-af92-552127e7d159.jpg/r3_52_1019_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg