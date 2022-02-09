coronavirus, covid, news, covid-19, pandemic, analysis, explainer

Greater Bendigo cases surge by 680 in one day, last week, giving the impression of a new outbreak in the region that is yet to subside. The biggest recent spike in numbers occurred between February 3 and February 4, where there was 412 and 1092 new cases respectively. But boffins at the Department of Health have confirmed Greater Bendigo's outbreak has not suddenly intensified. So, what's going on? To understand, you need to know the difference between a 'confirmed' and 'probable' case. They are two very different things. A confirmed case is someone who tests positive on a PCR test. A probable case is someone who tests positive on a rapid antigen test (RAT). The daily total number of cases being released by the Victorian government now include both the number of confirmed and probable cases, according to the department. This means that previous unreported positive RAT tests are now being included in the daily total cases, causing what appears to be a spike in the numbers, particularly over the past week. They were already counted in daily statewide numbers over the past few weeks, just not necessarily in local government data. The Bendigo Advertiser understands at least one of the dramatic spikes in the past week can be put down to backdated RAT test results. The upshot of all of this is that people can rest assured - Greater Bendigo's outbreak has not suddenly intensified. The latest jump in numbers is not the first of its type during this pandemic. It is not even the first this year. In early January, Greater Bendigo's numbers suddenly spiked dramatically over several days because the department added a slew of backgated testing figures. Numbers are constantly being adjusted as contact tracers confirm more details about people with COVID-19. During many stages of the pandemic contact tracers have been able to drill down and discover people thought to be isolating in one location were actually in another. That sort of information proved critical when health authorities were deciding whether to lock down or open up. And it is not even active case numbers that get revised. Last Friday, Victorian health minister Martin Foley announced a slew of deaths from COVID-19 were being added to counts as authorities officially confirmed the virus was a contributing factor. Of the 36 deaths reported that day, only 10 had actually taken place in the previous day or two. Eighteen other people had died within the previous fortnight. Another eight had passed away over the months dating back to November.

