Speeding P-Plate driver allegedly nabbed at 64km/h over limit

news, local-news,

Wedderburn Police nabbed a speeding driver on the Calder Highway in Kurting last week. Officers allege the Probationary P1 driver was travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone on the freeway at about 3.13pm on Sunday, February 6. More crime news: The 20-year-old woman from Morwell had her driver's licence suspended for a period of 12 months and received a penalty of $909. Police said they were extremely disappointed in the driving behaviour. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/7d672527-a766-4f8e-8e95-602391cd296a.jpg/r10_241_4683_2881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg