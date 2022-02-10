Speeding P-Plate driver allegedly nabbed at 64km/h over limit
Local News
Wedderburn Police nabbed a speeding driver on the Calder Highway in Kurting last week.
Officers allege the Probationary P1 driver was travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone on the freeway at about 3.13pm on Sunday, February 6.
The20-year-old woman from Morwell had her driver's licence suspended for a period of 12 months and received a penalty of $909.
Police said they were extremely disappointed in the driving behaviour.
