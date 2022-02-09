coronavirus,

12.30pm Greater Bendigo has added another 154 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Wednesday. According to data from the Department of Health, active case numbers in the region have dropped to 950 cases in the last 24 hours. There have also been 10,176 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More news: Golden Square crash: Woman injured after collision flipped car outside Hungry Jacks Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 72 new cases, Mount Alexander 27, the Central Goldfields 22 and Campaspe 60. Gannawarra Shire recorded another 20 cases, Loddon added seven and six new in Buloke. Earlier VICTORIA has recorded just under 10,000 COVID-19 cases overnight and another 21 deaths. A total of 542 people were hospitalised with the virus on, 71 of whom were in intensive care and 27 on ventilators. More news: Woodend and Elmore record their wettest January in 20 years Of the tests processed, 6,281 of which were rapid antigen tests and 3,627 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 14,929 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. Greater Bendigo added another 164 cases to it's tally on Tuesday, with another update expected later in the day. It came on the same day a slate of free kindergarten and and preschool rapid antigen tests were promised by the state government. Other news: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the tests would be given to families of children aged three to five in daycare. "It's all about supporting every family, to have that piece of mind and that certainty. This expansion to kinder and childcare for students is a great boost," he said. Mr Andrews said the rollout would be about giving families the option to test if they want to. "It's about assisting families wherever we can," he said.

