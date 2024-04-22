New-look Storm squad gels early in BFNL netball season

WHILE Strathfieldsaye coach Steph Freemantle is the first to concede her new-look side is a work in progress, she is nevertheless rapt with her players' quick development as a unit after two rounds.
Following a near miss in round one against South Bendigo, the Storm rebounded in style last Saturday with a 20-goal win against Golden Square at Wade Street.
A high-calibre effort was led by two of this season's newcomers, former Kyneton midcourter Brooke Mangan and goaler Claire Gibbs, who is back in Storm colours following a few seasons away from the club.
An early win has filled Freemantle and her players with hope of a solid season ahead, with the Storm eyeing one of the likely two finals vacancies behind the expected big three of Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst.
The Storm could consider themselves unlucky not to be 2-0, after coming up short against the Bloods in round one by only two goals.
"There was a lot more movement across the court, we were better with our decision making and a bit more patient with giving the ball," Freemantle said about her side's improvement from week one to week two.
"Having Claire directing things a bit in the goal circle helped a lot too. The girls knew when to give it and when to hold it a bit more. That was really helpful.
"It was really nice to have those rolling subs too. We've all been sick (last week), so it was good to give people a rest.
"I gave Brooke Mangan our best, but she had been really unwell during the week, so it was nice to give them that break, but also to provide an injection of freshness into the line-up.
"It was a great win for us."
Mangan, who lined up at centre, has made the move to Strathfieldsaye from Kyneton with her sisters Jess and Rachelle, helping offset the loss of five of last season's A-grade line up.
Freemantle said her new defensive combination of Jess Mangan and this season's captain Emmie Banfield was really starting to flourish.
"It's like they have been playing together for years," she said.
"They are a beautiful combination, so I can't wait to see them continue to grow as the year goes on.
"Rachelle (Mangan) had a run in goals and also at wing attack.
"We also have Annie Hughes and Paynton Jolliffe, who are new to the club this year, and they both rolled into goals as well as a combination and with Claire.
"It was good to see that come together.
"We have a great bunch of girls and as soon as you ask them to do something they put it into place and they are really keen to get better, independently and as a team.
"The other thing that is nice is that we are just having fun."
The Storm will look to back up their strong win against Eaglehawk this weekend at Strathfieldsaye.
"We're really hoping we can continue on from Saturday and have another good win," Freemantle said.
"But it will be tough. They were obviously really good in round one against Square, who have really improved.
"Again, that's a thing with the rolling subs, if someone is not having their best day, you can make those changes.
"It will be interesting to see how everyone uses them.
"Square did use them a lot, while we are still trying to figure out how the best way to use them is.
"You probably can overuse them.
"But it was just good to get a win on the board and see what our team looks like when we have the whole lot of us on court together."
Castlemaine 41 d South Bendigo 27
Gisborne 42 d Sandhurst 38
Strathfieldsaye 56 d Golden Square 36
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.