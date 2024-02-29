Honour for Quarry Hill apprentice carpenter now in running for state award

Quarry Hill carpentry apprentice Emmie Banfield could become a Victorian apprentice of the year following success at a regional level.
Ms Banfield was one of three apprentices honoured for the quality of their work at the recent Master Builders Victoria's Regional Apprentice Awards Bendigo.
A fourth year carpentry apprentice with Adrian Bassett Homes, Ms Banfield took home the Apprentice of the Year Bendigo, Developing Leader Award.
Nominated by her training provider Bendigo TAFE, the judges said Ms Banfield had proven herself adept with both her skills and her project leadership.
"Emmie is eager to embrace future opportunities to expand her knowledge and skills over all aspects of the trade," the judges said.
The Bendigo awards are one of five divisions of Master Builders Victoria's Regional Apprentice awards that are celebrated across Victoria each year, including the Gippsland, North East, South East and Ballarat regions.
More than 150 guests attended the awards night at the All Seasons Resort Hotel on Thursday, February 22.
Other awards winners included Echuca's Vincent McLindon who took out the Bendigo Chairperson's Award.
Mr McLindon is also a fourth year carpentry apprentice.
Employed by Mitchell Homes and nominated by Bendigo TAFE, the judges said Mr McLindon "had demonstrated great commitment and resilience in overcoming a variety of challenges during his apprenticeship".
The final award of the night, the Apprentice of the Year Bendigo, Junior Apprentice Award was awarded to Cain Berryman, a fourth year carpentry apprentice from Mildura.
Apprentices nominated for the awards were judged on their preparation and presentation, work experience, knowledge and career plans, attitude on and about the job and industry representation by a panel of industry judges.
In congratulating the winners, Master Builders Victoria chief executive officer Michaela Lihou noted the strength of this year's nominations.
"It is genuinely inspiring to see the enthusiasm and commitment our apprentices bring to their work and it's important to recognise and celebrate their successes," she said.
The Bendigo region winners will now go on to the overall Victorian State Apprentice of the Year Awards at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
