Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Parking crunch at stadium could cause 'catastrophic incident': resident

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
April 25 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cars parked in a no standing zone on Inglis Street opposite Red Energy Arena during an event. Picture supplied
Cars parked in a no standing zone on Inglis Street opposite Red Energy Arena during an event. Picture supplied

Parking around Red Energy Arena on event days has turned into a "free for all" that it could see "someone gets hurt", according to a resident who lives opposite the stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.