Parking crunch at stadium could cause 'catastrophic incident': resident

Parking around Red Energy Arena on event days has turned into a "free for all" that it could see "someone gets hurt", according to a resident who lives opposite the stadium.
Inglis Street resident Glenn Davis said he was worried a "catastrophic incident" would happen after an increasing number of cars parked in no standing zones and blocked driveways when events were on.
"People just park wherever they want and you cannot see them coming out of the stadium," he said.
"[We] have [a] camera out the front now and we constantly hear the skids and screeches and the abuse ... somebody is going to get hurt."
Cars parked across nature strips and no standing zones meant the view of oncoming traffic was blocked when exiting the stadium, Mr Davis said.
Mr Davis said he had reported illegal parking issues to City of Greater Bendigo but had struggled to reach a resolution.
"[They] claim that even though the stadium is the council's land there's nothing they can do about the parking there," Mr Davis said.
City of Greater Bendigo Safe Environments Manager Jock Schofield said they had responded to complaints regarding illegal parking in Inglis Street.
"All road users are expected to obey parking restriction signs, road markings and other road rules, including not parking across driveways that block access to properties," Mr Schofield said.
"[The city] is currently working with stadium management and other stakeholders regarding the promotion of safe and legal parking around the venue and the improvement and management of on-site parking facilities."
Mr Schofield said most sporting venues throughout Victoria only have limited parking on site and rely on overflow parking in the surrounding area.
Mr Davis said while speaking with the council representative he was told illegal parking after working hours "became a police problem".
"To me, police have got far more important things to do," he said.
Mr Schofield said the city along with Victoria Police had the authorisation to issue fines for illegal parking.
"The city has responded during normal working hours as well as on weekends when complaints have been received," he said.
There were considerable legal parking options at the stadium and in surrounding streets, Mr Schofield said.
It is understood that Mr Davis had since met with stadium management to discuss possible solutions.
There are 750 free car parks available in the Red Energy Arena carpark, according to the stadium website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.