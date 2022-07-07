Red Energy Arena arrives

RENEWABLE FUTURE: Red Energy will supply the newly named Red Energy Arena with renewable energy under the Victorian Energy Collaboration (VECO) contract. Photo: Supplied.

Bendigo Stadium Limited recently adopted a new name, Red Energy Arena, and a bright renewable future, under its exciting three-year partnership with Red Energy.

The partnership was announced in May, with the new name adopted in June, and brings with it a myriad of benefits for both parties.

Red Energy will supply the venue with renewable energy under the Victorian Energy Collaboration (VECO) contract, in the largest emissions reduction project ever implemented by a local council government in Australia. The project was announced in 2021 and provides over 50 Victorian councils with renewable energy.

Red Energy is a well-aligned partner for Bendigo Stadium, as it is Australian owned and provides electricity and natural gas to retail customers in the local community. Red is a retail subsidiary of Snowy Hydro Limited, with customers in Victoria, New South Wales, ACT, South East Queensland and South Australia.

There are plans underway for Red Energy Arena to become an important cornerstone of the local community, hosting Bendigo's sporting and cultural programs.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity where we can demonstrate our leadership in renewable energy as well as our support for community events in Bendigo. Red Energy Arena will be at the centre of Bendigo's sporting and entertainment events and become part of the city's vernacular," said GM of Business Development at Red Energy, David Holman.

The move will cement the newly named Red Energy Arena as a world-class facility, enhancing its brand and reputation, backed by a progressive Australian company.

"This is a fantastic collaboration and partnership with a company that is Australian owned with a focus around building better communities. We are excited to see the beginning of a long-term partnership for both organisations," said Dennis Bice, CEO of Red Energy Arena.

Red Energy is proud of its local roots, with a customer service team based in Victoria which means customers deal one-on-one with a local who fully understands their needs. Red Energy has earned a Canstar Blue Award for Most Satisfied Customers, 12 years in a row - the only energy provider to do so.

Red Energy has met the requirements set by the National GreenPower Accreditation Program and obtained the 'tick' for its 100% GreenPower products.



The partnership will allow Red Energy to continue in their commitment to community, while propelling Red Energy Arena onto the national stage as a renowned sporting and event facility.