Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

No town houses: cathedral renovation plan toppled at council meeting

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the townhouse development. Image supplied
An artist's impression of the townhouse development. Image supplied

Developers have failed to get permission to transform a Bendigo cathedral into 14 town houses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.