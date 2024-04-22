Patchy flying fox plans put Rosalind Park critters at risk: council

Bendigo's council will go in to bat for flying foxes amid growing concerns about the threatened species' future.
It will champion flying foxes in a push to get vulnerable animals more federal funding through a looming meeting of councils in Canberra through the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA).
Cr Jen Alden has won unanimous support for the plan, which could ultimately prompt the ALGA to lobby the federal government for change.
She said the animals were being driven into Bendigo as their habitats were reshaped by humanity and climate change.
Bendigo's council has now agreed to campaign for regular and secure funding or support of local governments battling to save threatened animals.
It will also push for more transparent reporting on the state of threatened species plans.
"This species is under threat from loss and degradation of habitat as well as impacts from human activity, such as fruit tree netting," the council plans to tell the ALGA.
"They are also vulnerable to the impacts of climate change including heat waves and more frequent and intense fire."
The council plans to argue local governments find it difficult to understand what actions are being taken at state and federal levels, and how they can help out.
Councillors threw weight behind the push for change in a period of environmental stress.
The national list of threatened species has grown at a record rate in recent years.
Another 144 species and ecological communities were added in 2023. It was double the previous record from 2009.
