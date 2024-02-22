'Electric': Thousands pack out Red Energy Arena as Boomers edge Korea

Thousands of basketball fans descended on Bendigo's Red Energy Arena on Thursday night to witness a young and energetic Australian Boomers team edge out Korea in their opening 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game.
A close contest all game, Australia stormed home outscoring Korea 32 to 14 in the final quarter to win 85 to 71.
The crowd was as close to a sellout as you could get, with more than 3900 people coming through the doors, including 14-year-old Ash Burns who made the trip up from Cranbourne with his family.
"It's so fun to watch," he said. "It pretty fast paced."
Bamawm resident Tamika Collins said she brought her two children down to Bendigo for the game because they watched Boomers play Iran at the stadium in 2022.
"We loved it," she said. "My son's right into basketball, he's nine... we are just following whatever's coming around."
Ms Collins said her son Harvey played junior basketball for the Rochester Tigers, and being able to see world class basketball in regional Victoria could inspire him to further pursue the sport.
"It shows him what he could do in the future if he just keeps going, really trying out and just continuing on," she said.
The Boomers couldn't have asked for a better regional Australian complex to play in, according to the City of Greater Bendigo's tourism manager Terry Karamaloudis, who was in attendance.
"It's great to have the boomers playing career here in Bendigo, where else would they want to be playing?" he said.
He said the atmosphere inside the stadium was electric, and attendees were cheering for both teams.
With the response from the crowd, it might not be too long until the Boomers return to Bendigo.
"Red Energy Arena has got a long history of staging national and international sporting events, I'm very confident in the arena's ability to stage big events like this," Mr Karamaloudis said.
