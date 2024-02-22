Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

'Electric': Thousands pack out Red Energy Arena as Boomers edge Korea

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
February 23 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie and Archie donned Australia jerseys to watch the Boomers take on Korea at Red Energy Arena on Thursday night. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Charlie and Archie donned Australia jerseys to watch the Boomers take on Korea at Red Energy Arena on Thursday night. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Thousands of basketball fans descended on Bendigo's Red Energy Arena on Thursday night to witness a young and energetic Australian Boomers team edge out Korea in their opening 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.