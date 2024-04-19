E-scooter trial worries grow after trio knocked down at Lake Weeroona

Last Saturday while walking around Lake Weeroona on the walking path with my wife and a friend - all around 80 years - we were taken out by an approximately 3-year-old on a scooter.
He came from behind and the next thing we were all on the ground. Luckily no one was badly hurt, bruises and scrapes was all.
His parent was approximately 50 metres behind and did not see a thing until he noticed us all on the ground.
So please monitor your children at all times especially around the elderly on walking paths, we are very vulnerable, especially from the rear, and this could have ended badly.
The little child was not to blame, he was only enjoying his scooter. I think he was as shocked as anybody.
This incident and the plan to have a trial for electric scooters in Bendigo makes me worry about how it will work on shared footpaths.
I was working with friends on my farm, close to the bank of Gunbower Creek when I witnessed two men, clothed in camouflage fatigues, carrying firearms and travelling upstream.
The Gunbower Creek is not open for shooting.
Just prior to this, my son took his little children home because of shooting less than 50m from my home.
A few days later, talking with an upstream neighbour, he said the he was given a huge fright when shotguns rang out around his home and he saw men similar in description to those I saw, not 20m from where he was working.
It is wrong that we in Australia cannot go about our daily lives without being fearful of being shot at by men carrying serious weaponry.
Men who are either ignorant, arrogant or, worse, having both of these characteristics.
A very dangerous combination.
As the guns ring out in various areas of Victoria, in what are usually a peaceful, tranquil and safe areas, many of us cry in our hearts at the decisions made by Jacinta Allan and her crew to ignore the thousands of petitions, as well as Labor's own Parliamentary committees recommendation, to stop the slaughter of innocent wild life.
This just to appease the bully unions and a minuscule minority who still need to display their manliness by wielding a mighty gun which, we all know, is only substituting for other inadequacies they possess - or don't.
In this age of intelligence Labor has shown just how ignorant they really are.
I, like many others, will never vote for them again
The favoured few (FFs) can run riot over our public lands, wetlands, rivers, stream and private properties in hot pursuit of our native waterbirds and quail.
If I were to run riot - without a gun - across these same landscapes I would be arrested.
Why then are the FFs permitted to do what is illegal for the rest of us?
Duck and quail shooting is disruptive, destructive, polluting and cruel; but our State Government connives with the FFs to continue this appalling practice. Why?
We would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to the approximate 1000 of our volunteers who participated with The Bendigo Chinese Association over the Bendigo Easter Festival including regalia and dragon carriers, performing teams and all those behind the scenes.
These volunteers give of their time freely to ensure that our Association continues its commitment to the Festival - a unique cultural tradition that has spanned over 140 years.
We always receive such great feedback from our participants about the experience - many of whom have been signing up each year for many years.
We hope to welcome them back again next year and we encourage any locals (or those from further afield) that have been thinking about volunteering and even becoming "dragon legs" to join us next year!
We also acknowledge the vast numbers of patrons who showed their appreciation to our participants over our four events; Xi Qing, Awakening of the Dragon, Torchlight and Gala Parades which were held in the beautifully warm Easter weather.
Thank you also to the Victorian State Government and the City of Greater Bendigo and all of our sponsors without whose support The Bendigo Chinese Association would not be able to continue our contribution to the Bendigo Easter Festival.
Bendigo East is the last of the local open all year, outside 50 metre pools and is ideal for the many regular patrons (often coming from distances outside the Shire of Bendigo to swim and also to spend money in Bendigo whilst they are there) who need/want to swim in the healthy open air on a regular basis.
The rationale for partial or permanent closure of Bendigo East Pool is a financial one (eg the cost of gas powered water heating).
Surely there are alternative ways of running the pool instead of just shutting it down. Expenditure on the pool will be investment in community health and well being in all it's forms.
Bendigo East Swimming Pool is already here; up and running. A fabulous facility here and now. It has swimming education and clubs for a huge range of people's requirements and interests including schools, regular and casual swimmers etc.
Water safety education has never been more important than now. If Bendigo East Pool closes, people will not be able to fit in elsewhere.
The Gurri Wanyarra in Kangaroo Flat is already busy as it's original 50 metre pool has been cut in half by a barrier.
This has resulted in many going to East Bendigo Pool instead and appreciating it's other aspects such as fresh air and safe depth for the length of the pool.
What price can be put on community health and well being? How will our swimming facilities cope with current and future population growth?
The demolition of the South Bendigo football clubrooms on View St may have produced unintended consequences.
As the Queen Elizabeth Oval has been returned to open space, there may no longer be any legal basis for charging admission.
Women's football, TAC Cup and cricket are all played without admission charge.
On Good Friday, a cricket match was held to mark the 150th anniversary of women's cricket.
Due to the notorious nature of the AFL, they should be precluded from profiting from such a reputable venue.
