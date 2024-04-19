Bendigo Advertiser
Letters

E-scooter trial worries grow after trio knocked down at Lake Weeroona

DC
By David Chapman
April 20 2024 - 4:30am
One reader was knocked over by a scooter and worries this may be a growing trend once the e-scooter trial starts in Bendigo in May. Picture by Adam Trafford
Last Saturday while walking around Lake Weeroona on the walking path with my wife and a friend - all around 80 years - we were taken out by an approximately 3-year-old on a scooter.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

