'Slow death sentence': Jenny walks to remember her mum's dementia battle

Jenny Cockerill-Wright says watching her mum Judy experience dementia was like watching someone die everyday.
"Even though she was there, she wasn't," Ms Cockerill-Wright said.
"It took 10 years of her life and ours as a family ... it's like a slow death sentence."
When Judy was first diagnosed Ms Cockerill-Wright said she spent a lot of time angry. She had to remind herself "it was still mum".
"I can still kiss her and cuddle her I told myself," she said.
"I could still talk to her .... I just wouldn't get a reaction back."
Ms Cockerill-Wright watched as her mum lost her ability to walk, get out of bed.
When she was bedridden Judy's carers stopped taking her to the common areas to listen to music, Ms Cockerill-Wright said.
"That really used to upset me until I saw, 'come on, take her - she can still hear she's not stupid'," she said.
"But a lot of care homes ... they aren't fully equipped to handle dementia patients."
As time went on Ms Cockerill-Wright said she learnt new ways to see through the curtains of dementia to the "happy go lucky lady" she knew.
"Mum didn't turn nasty where a lot of people can ... and she used to give the nurses a great time," Ms Cockerill-Wright said.
She remembered her mum fell over once and the nurses had to use a lifting machine to get her back on her feet.
"As they were swinging her around, she's laughing and going 'la-la-la'," Ms Cockerill-Wright said.
"And then they put her back in her chair and did the same thing again." Judy died 12 months ago.
In memory of her mum Ms Cockerill-Wright joined others touched by dementia at the Bendigo Memory Walk & Jog at Bendigo Botanic Gardens on April 20.
Around 400 people pinned the names of loved ones to orange t-shirts and hit the pavement to raise awareness and research funds for Dementia Australia at the event.
It felt good to walk and share stories with people who had loved someone with dementia, Ms Cockerill-Wright said.
"It's horrible, but when you see all these people you think, well, I'm not alone" she said.
"You walk along at this event and look at the people's signs on their backs with the names of their grandma, mum, nan, auntie .... and you think, everyone has a story."
Ms Cockerill-Wright hoped events like Memory Walk & Jog meant the experience could be different for others with dementia.
She said one day that might include her.
"My mum's mum had the same thing," Ms Cockerill-Wright said.
"But we walk so hopefully by the time it gets me or my daughter or my sons, there is a bit more research and help available."
Over 12,000 people would take place in the Memory Walk & Jog nationwide, raising over $1.3 million. The Bendigo event raised over $50,000.
