'It's scary': residents voice fears as e-scooter trial looms in Bendigo

Bendigo is only weeks from embarking on a 12-month e-scooter trial but critics are warning the influx of the vehicles will see a rise in serious injuries.
The City of Greater Bendigo announced this week that Beam Mobility had been appointed as the operator of the e-scooter hire trial in urban Bendigo, which will begin in late May 2024.
However, police and residents have expressed concern about the e-scooters weaving in and out of traffic and possible collisions with pedestrians and vehicles.
Bendigo's Peter Wilson is vehemently opposed to the trial and fearful of "novices" riding the e-scooters.
"The police and hospital system have enough to do," he said.
"Are they going to prioritise them [an injured e-scooter rider] over someone having a heart attack?
"What's going to happen at a roundabout like the one at the library with old people walking around there? It's scary."
Mr Wilson said riders stand upright on the e-scooters and when they come to a sudden stop their head is the first thing that hits the ground.
"Half of the people riding them don't wear helmets," he said.
"I've seen some with children on them [along with the rider] with no protection."
Mr Wilson said e-scooters were called "Silent Killing Machines" in England and claimed they had been banned in Paris.
"They come up behind you and you don't know they're there on the footpath," he said.
"You're not meant to ride them on the footpath but the police can't stand on every corner.
"I'm 74 and do a lot of walking. Footpaths are designed for walking on."
Mr Wilson said he had lived in and visited cities which had e-scooters, including Ballarat, and had been abused by riders when he confronted them about riding on a footpath.
Castlemaine's Christine Hooper often visits Bendigo by train then walks around the CBD.
She said a friend of hers was seriously injured as a pedestrian by an e-scooter on a shared pedestrian/bike path in a Melbourne park.
"Pedestrians have been injured in Melbourne with scooters coming up from behind or inebriated or inexperienced riders injuring themselves," Ms Hooper said.
In December 2023, the Australian Medical Association called for stricter rules after a study by the Royal Melbourne Hospital showed 247 riders and nine pedestrians were treated for injuries in a year.
E-scooter riders in Victoria must be aged 16 years and over, always wear a helmet, not carry a passenger and not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Beam General Manager (ANZ) Tom Cooper said the safe operation of e-scooters and the safety of riders, pedestrians, and other road users was paramount.
"We know e-scooters are new to the community, and we are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure riders know their responsibilities when on an e-scooter," he said.
"Data from our other Australian operations shows a shift from cars to a preference for e-scooters for shorter trips under 5km and we look forward to seeing the same trend in Bendigo."
Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said she was delighted Beam was on board.
She said the e-scooters would provide an accessible and sustainable transport option for short trips and "improve connectivity".
The maximum travel speed for the hire e-scooters will be 20km/h for roads and on Bendigo's established shared bike paths (they are not permitted on footpaths under Victorian e-scooter rules), and Beam will identify 'no-go' zones or some 'slow speed zones' (10km/h) where there is a concentration of activities and a high volume of pedestrians.
The city has set up a key external stakeholder group which will meet regularly to monitor the trial and address any issues.
Beam's e-scooters will be available for hire from late May, accessible via downloading the Beam app and scanning the QR code on the e-scooter to begin a ride.
The app-based service will feature affordable pay-as-you-go rates, 'virtual docking' to protect city amenity, and an in-app and in person safety school for rider and community education.
