'Blood on their hands': regional outrage as duck hunting inquiry shot down

The Victorian government's green light to the 2024 duck hunting season is a "dark day for native wildlife", according to one Bendigo region advocate.
Animal Justice Party member for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell labelled the season's go-ahead, despite a Labor-led inquiry recommending the activity be banned, as "politics at its very worst".
"This government is gutless, spineless and should be ashamed," Ms Purcell said.
In August, a parliamentary inquiry called for recreational duck hunting to be banned across all Victorian public and private land from 2024.
The recommendation was rejected after Premier Jacinta Allan and ministers met on Monday, January 29.
"Duck hunting is a legitimate activity - but more than that, it supports regional communities and economies," Minister for Outdoor Recreation Steve Dimopoulos said.
"Our position has not changed and we're supporting recreational duck and quail hunting to continue in a safe, sustainable and responsible way with minimal harm to our environment."
Ms Purcell said Ms Allan and Mr Dimopoulous had "blood on their hands".
Loddon Shire councillor Dan Straub said he trusted the findings of the inquiry, which heard the views of more than 10,000 Victorians and organisations, was based in "science and the data sets".
"[Advocates] would like you to think that the whole 10,000 were against the hunting practice, but that's not the case," Cr Straub said.
"We have seen some tremendous years for duck breeding practices and habitat rejuvenation to bolster the argument of a sustainable duck hunting season."
Previously, Cr Straub had described duck hunting was "a way of life".
A daily bag limit of six ducks and a ban on hunting the Blue-winged Shoveler and Hardhead due to their threatened status would be brought in for the 2024 season.
There would also be "common sense" changes to approaches to hunting by 2025 which included mandatory hunter training and greater recognition of Traditional Owners' knowledge of hunting and land management.
"These changes acknowledge there are clear problems, yet they are letting a season proceed without them even in place," Ms Purcell said.
"They have upped the duck kill by two birds a day, and extended the season by a month on last year, with the evidence in hand that this is guaranteed to drive up the wounding rate."
Another Castlemaine-based group, Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting Inc, said the result of the inquiry showed the Victorian government was "held to ransom by a few union leaders, and the gun lobby".
While Cr Straub acknowledged the campaign was "helped by the contribution from the union movement", he said the government's decision to continue duck hunting was "sensible".
"And we've got to remember that the unions are made of tradespeople who love recreational past times and hunting is a big part of that," he said.
"I wouldn't say 'held to ransom'. I think it's people standing up for what they believe and what they like to do when they're not on the tools."
Ms Purcell vowed to continue her advocacy against duck hunting, which was already banned in Western Australia, New South Wales and Queensland.
"We will not give up," she said.
"I'll be out on the wetlands in April - just as I've done for the past 10 years."
