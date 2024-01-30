Bendigo Advertiser
'Blood on their hands': regional outrage as duck hunting inquiry shot down

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 30 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 1:16pm
The 2024 Victorian duck hunting season will go ahead after a parliamentary inquiry was shot down. Picture file
The Victorian government's green light to the 2024 duck hunting season is a "dark day for native wildlife", according to one Bendigo region advocate.

