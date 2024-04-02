Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Eliminating polio and a visit from Costa: the next big event for Bendigo

DC
By David Chapman
April 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine Rotarian John Clue, district governor Ron Payne and Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary co=-president Ray Carrington are preparing to host the district conference. Picture by David Chapman.
Castlemaine Rotarian John Clue, district governor Ron Payne and Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary co=-president Ray Carrington are preparing to host the district conference. Picture by David Chapman.

Fresh from a big weekend of Easter activities, Bendigo is set to host another major event set to pump more money into the local economy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.