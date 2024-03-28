People's choice award added to popular Easter art show exhibition

Staging an art show in a building that in itself is a work of art makes the 56th Bendigo Rotary Easter Art Show a popular attraction.
More than 840 works of art will be on display in the Bendigo Town Hall over the four days of the Easter festival.
For the first time, a People's Choice Award will be presented based on the opinions of the thousands of art lovers who visit the show this year.
All artworks are for sale and Bendigo Rotary Club's art show co-ordinator Brian Figg said the show had a strong selling rate.
"We would sell about 20 per cent of what we exhibit," he said.
"The art show is known for its diversity and provides a great forum for artists exhibiting for the first time.
"There's emerging, hobby and professional artists on show and each artist is allowed to enter a maximum of four works."
Terry Jarvis from The Forest Gallery is the artist in residence this year which Mr Figg said was a source of great interest from curious visitors to the show.
A preview event will open the show on Thursday, March 28 with about 250 people expected to attend.
"In the first hour people have a look at the artworks, then we have the awards and then we open it up for sales," Mr Figg said.
"There's usually a big queue for the sales and you often find four or five people wanting to buy the same painting."
The Best In Show award comes with a $2500 prize with other cash rewards in various categories including best watercolour, oil/acrylic, drawing, small image and commendations.
Bendigo Rotary Club president Daniela Ionescu said artists from around Victoria and interstate would have works in the show.
She said the Easter art show was the biggest fundraiser for the Rotary club for the year.
"It has raised about $30,000 each year for the past few years which funds a lot of projects," Ms Ionescu said.
"We have a lot of youth and community projects and international projects as well in Samoa, Nepal and Timor-Leste."
One new project the club is allocating funds to this year is the STEM club at the Bendigo Discovery Centre which encourages secondary school girls in years 5 and 6 to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The preview event on Thursday, March 28 starts at 7pm with tickets available at the door.
The art show is open from 9am to 5.30pm from Good Friday to Easter Sunday and 9am to 2.30pm on Easter Monday.
