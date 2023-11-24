Big rigs, live music and kids entertainment: truck show to draw big crowd

Some of the biggest and most eye-catching trucks from around Australia will converge on Castlemaine for an event set to attract thousands of visitors.
The 35th annual HHA & Larsen's Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show will feature music, children's activities and, of course, the big rigs on the weekend of November 25-26.
Last year's event attracted more than 3000 people while judges had to assess 222 trucks to find the best in a range of categories.
The event is Castlemaine Rotary's major fundraiser for the year with proceeds going towards community projects and youth scholarships.
This year, live music on stage will feature award-winning singer and songwriter Craig Lloyd and Tamworth favourites Peter Coad and The Coad Sisters, along with other special guests.
Back by popular demand is the mini train for the young ones along with a jumping castle, chair ride and face painting.
The activities will centre on Campbell's Creek Recreation Reserve with free children's rides and entertainment on the ground starting at noon on the Saturday and from 10am on the Sunday.
Catering and a licensed bar are provided on the ground.
A crowd favourite is the Sunday morning convoy that drives through the Castlemaine central business district down Barker Street at 9am.
That's after a Truckie's Breakfast sponsored by Muscat Trailers at 7.30am.
The Castlemaine Rotary Club's promotion suggests that for those in the trucking industry, the show is an important national event on the annual calendar.
"This (Castlemaine) show produces the best trucks in the country and the people who support it set the benchmark in trucking," Jon Kelly from Heavy Haulage Assets said last year.
The Rotary club said visitors don't have to be in the trucking industry to appreciate the pride and craftsmanship that goes into the vehicles that keep communities stores stocked with products.
Admission to the ground is $15 adults and children under 16 enter for free.
Truck drivers are also welcome to enter their vehicles for the chance of winning one of more than 30 trophies on offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.