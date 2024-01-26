'Australia Day should be a day for us all': calls to find a way forward

"If we are to truly unite today as one we need to find a way that does not leave our first nations people on the sidelines of this day."
City of Greater Bendigo's Mayor Andrea Metcalf's tapped into a Central Victoria-wide theme of unity and inclusion in speeches marking January 26.
Thousands of people turned out across the region to mark the day at a mix of Australia Day and Survival Day events.
Councillor Metcalf spoke of the "something missing" as she addressed the crowd at the Lake Weeroona Australia Day celebration.
"We must find a way forward that is more inclusive, respectful, and understanding," she said.
Across events the quest for January 26 to be acknowledged as "a day for us all" was tempered by the impact on First Nations peoples of "a day that marks the beginning of European colonisation".
Changes moving in that direction included 97 new citizens being worn in at the Bendigo citizenship ceremony held on January 25.
It was the first day it hasn't been held on Australia Day.
The date was changed after the city adopted a statement of intent to work with the local First Nations community to plan for more inclusive January 26 events.
"[The citizenship ceremony] was no less meaningful and it was brilliantly colorful as these ceremonies always are," Councillor Metcalf said.
"But importantly, our traditional owners joined us in for the first time at the January ceremony as part of sharing their culture and history."
Previously, Councillor Metcalf said council's change of tack recognised January 26 as a difficult day for the city's First Nations community.
Lockward ward councillor Jen Alden echoed the mayor at the Maiden Gully Australia Day breakfast, as she framed January 26 as a day to "acknowledge all aspects of our history".
"Australia Day should be a day for us all," Councillor Alden said.
"Where we celebrate local and national achievements and genuinely demonstrate that there's room for everyone."
Mount Alexander Shire Mayor Matthew Driscoll took an elemental approach to the changing face of January 26 events in Castlemaine.
"This land with its breeze, sun, earth and water has a special place in our hearts ... it is our home and we are indeed fortunate to call ourselves Australian," he said.
"However, we can not ignore the historical significance of this day, a day that marks the beginning of European colonisation and brings with it a painful history for our First Nations people."
Councillor Driscoll was joined by Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Uncle Rick Nelson at the Castlemaine Survival Day event.
"We have survived 200 years of occupation and here in Castlemaine we are getting along famously, we are strong for reconciliation," Uncle Rick said.
"We are a small community, we have got to live side by side as neighbours so it is important that we get along."
