LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: MAIDEN GULLY YCW

CHASING a third straight A-grade premiership, Maiden Gully YCW will take to the court in 2024 with a vastly different line-up to the one that has yielded the Eagles so much success over the last few years.
That includes the COVID-shortened 2021 season in which the Eagles finished the year in second place behind Mitiamo, with only one loss alongside their name.
Clearly the biggest loss will be felt in the goal circle where the last two Helen Ward Medal winners Meg Patterson (2023) and Tia Webb (2022) have reigned supreme for the Eagles.
They will also start with a rebuilt midcourt following the losses of Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper, and Christie Griffiths' decision to coach and play in B-grade.
Premiership coach Adam Boldiston has settled on a mix of recruits and replacements from within the club to fill the breach, and remains confident that finals is where the Eagles should be aiming.
How has the pre-season gone, knowing you are starting the new season with only two of last season's premiership line-up still intact?
"We had our first practice match against Huntly and we looked very nervous. It was a bit of an eye-opener for a few of the girls. We made some changes from week one against Huntly to week two against Castlemaine and we were much more confident and started to execute what we have been working on at training. It was much more positive. They were missing three or four (players) and we were missing a couple. To go down by a goal was pretty good. The signs are there that the group is starting to click as we settle on who we are going to have up in A-grade, after running 12 or 13 (players) across A-grade in the two practice games. We'll eventually run with eight and fill the bench with players from B-grade."
Who are the new A-grade faces to look out for?
"Liv Hall has been stepping up and has really put her hand up in our attack end, along with Emily Barbour at goal shooter. Emily showed huge improvement from week one to week two in the practice matches and has gotten more relaxed and more confident as she has gone along. Paige Barry is stepping up (from B-grade), which is pleasing to see. It will probably be a bit of a change for her. She will play a little bit more in centre than wing defence this year, which will be a great opportunity. There will be a couple of other surprises going forward."
Olivia Hall is a great story, stepping up to A-grade after winning the league best and fairest and a premiership in C-grade last year?
"It's really good for her. She wasn't necessarily confident and was thinking it was a massive step up, but I, in particular, don't look at her as a C-grade player. She could quite easily have been in B-grade last season and I feel she has taken another step up again this year. She has a really good netball brain, which is something you can't coach. She sees and does things that come naturally to her. It's good to see her growing in confidence and composure."
How important will Rachael Gray and Jayne Norton, with their premiership and on-court experience, be as your newcomers look to find their feet?
"We are relying quite heavily on Jayne and Rachael to lead and steer the ship from the defensive end. They have just been named as co-captains. Even though we didn't win against Huntly, we did win 52 turnovers all up as a team, so defensively, we can still win plenty of ball. It's just a matter of converting that ball, which we did in week two."
Given the player turnover, what is the goal this season?
"We are definitely aiming for top-five. I feel confident that we will definitely be in the mix. For us, take Jayne out of the equation, Rachael is the next oldest at 26. From there we have (players) as young as 18 and the rest are 19, 20 and 21-year-olds. We are very young and with young players there is a lot of upside. The longer they can work together, and if they get their confidence up, they should continue to improve."
Who starts the season as premiership favourites in your opinion?
"I would say Mitiamo are favourites based on their list and coach. You hear snippets about teams having recruited well. I know Marong has had a bit of change. I think Newbridge could be a bit more settled and they were a real bogey team for us - they were the only ones who beat us. I'd keep my eye on them."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
Bye
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Marong (h)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Calivil United (Raywood)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 13 - July 13
Bye
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Marong (a)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Pyramid Hill (a)
