Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

MGYCW star Meg Patterson excited about Eagles' premiership hopes

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "shocked" and "overwhelmed" Meg Patterson was still coming to terms with her Helen Ward Medal win on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.