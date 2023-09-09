Bendigo Advertiser
Maiden Gully YCW goes back-to-back in LVFNL grand final thriller against Mitiamo

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 10 2023 - 3:21pm, first published September 9 2023 - 10:00pm
MAIDEN Gully YCW has become the first club to claim back-to-back LVFNL A-grade premierships in 13 years following a stirring three-goal triumph over Mitiamo on Saturday.

