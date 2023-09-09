MAIDEN Gully YCW has become the first club to claim back-to-back LVFNL A-grade premierships in 13 years following a stirring three-goal triumph over Mitiamo on Saturday.
The Eagles put the seal on a dominant season in which they lost only one game with a tough and nail-biting 52-49 victory over a gallant Superoos.
A see-sawing contest at Inglewood delivered multiple lead changes.
In scenes similar to their second semi-final thriller a fortnight earlier, the Superoos started the better of the two teams to lead by two goals at quarter time and one goal at half time.
But as premiership-calibre teams do, Maiden Gully YCW lifted in the third quarter to outscore the Superoos 14-11 to take a two-goal lead into the final term.
The margin was as much as five goals the Eagles' way in the third, before the Superoos through centre Amelia Ludeman and star goal attack Laura Hick rallied late to give themselves a chance of upsetting the minor premiers.
But with everything to lose after a near-unblemished season, the Eagles, led by their captain and goal shooter Tia Webb with nine final quarter goals, centre Arriah Keogh and wing attack Christie Griffiths, stood firm against a Superoos surge to claw back a two-goal deficit with about five minutes to play to win one of the most exciting Loddon Valley league grand finals of the last decade.
The Eagles, when they were simply known as YCW, were the last team to win back-to-back flags.
Their premiership win in 2010 was the third of three straight grand final triumphs.
While the Superoos were unable to come out on top of the Eagles in four attempts this season, their two finals, in particular, were stoic and close calls.
The margin in their semi-final encounter was also three goals, with the game at Serpentine having gone into overtime.
Eagles premiership coach Adam Boldiston said Mitiamo had pushed his players to the absolute limit.
"Miti made us work for that. We got on a roll in that third quarter and shouldn't have given up that four or five goal lead; we should have been more composed," he said.
"So we had to go right back to work.
"Our motto is 'when we believe, we achieve' and to the girls' credit they had full belief in themselves and their teammates and were able to get the job done.
"No matter whether we were in front or trailing, we had that belief within the team.
"Miti never gave up as well. It was a pretty exciting and stressful game."
While the Eagles did trail, albeit narrowly at half time, Boldiston was pleased to have limited the damage, after they had found themselves down by seven goals at the main break during the semi-final.
"I do think seven goals again (at half time) might have been a little too big of a hole to dig ourselves out of this time," he said.
"At least we were in the hunt and not chasing.
"And just as well, as the girls were buggered."
While the Eagles' second straight premiership was led by a new coach, last year's playing coach still had a massive impact.
Christie Griffiths was named best on court on Saturday for a tough and influential performance at wing attack.
The Maiden Gully YCW stalwart replaced Tia Reaper at quarter time and provided the Eagles with plenty of calm and steadiness in a game where it was needed in good supply.
Boldiston was proud to see Griffiths with two medals hanging around her neck after the match.
"I contemplated all week, who I was going to play at wing attack, because I wanted to reward Tia Reaper for the season she's had," he said.
"But I felt we needed that experience out there and a calm head in attack.
"It wasn't only in attack; Christie won two crucial intercepts which was fantastic. She had a great game."
Boldiston gave special praise to his sister, goal defence Jayne Norton, who at 48, was the oldest player on court, but one of the most impactful with her experience and smarts.
"To be playing at her age, the way she does and to back up every week; she's got a pretty broken body," he said.
"The way she puts her body on the line and goes for everything is immense. She wore a lot of contact, so credit to her for staying calm and composed.
She's just a work horse; never say die."
Eagles skipper Webb (40 goals) again showed her class, with her partnership with 2023 league best and fairest Meg Patterson again a major influence on the game.
From the Eagles' starting seven, Webb, Patterson and defenders Rachael Gray and Laura Butler were all returning from last year's premiership line-up.
A-grade success capped a brilliant day for the Eagles, who also savoured victories in the C-grade and C-reserve games, the latter a one-goal thriller.
Beaten, but by no means bowed, Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson was steadfastly proud of her players' season and grand final effort.
"It was always YC's to lose after such a great season and credit to them, they had to fight back a couple of times and they did and did it well and did it when they most needed to," she said.
"But I am very proud of the girls. We were the underdogs and they had all the pressure.
"They started well, but we had our opportunities too.
"I'm proud not only of the girls, but how they represented the club. It's very special."
Remarkably, the Superoos had two players get their first experience of A-grade netball on grand final day.
Albeit briefly, Isabelle Morrison replaced Laura Hicks at goal attack in the third quarter due to the blood rule, while Eliesha McKean played the final quarter at wing defence.
The Superoos, who last won a premiership in 2019, have been runner-up in each of the last two seasons behind Maiden Gully YCW.
